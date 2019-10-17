IOM DTM Rapid Assessment - Flash Report | Displacements in North-West and North-Central - Benue, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Nasarawa, Plateau, Sokoto (14 October 2019)

SUMMARY

The North-west and North-central Nigeria have experienced increased instances of hostilities recently, including banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping etc.

The attacks have led to a series of displacement lately. The security situation remains fragile despite efforts by the government and security units to restore peace and stability in all parts of the affected states.

Based on information gathered by DTM staff in Zamfara, there have been reports of attacks within villages near the border, with many of the villagers moving out of the affected locations to nearby villages. Between the 2nd and 12th of October, attacks led to large movements of people to different locations in other LGAs within and outside the states in North-west and North-central regions.

Tensions continue to rise due to the ongoing threat of armed bandits and an actual attack on the military on the 4th of October 2019 in Anka LGA, Zamfara state. The movement of IDPs increased due to the fear of possible attack and kidnapping. Meanwhile, IDPs from neighboring states of Sokoto and Katsina moved into Zamfara due to attacks in their states.

Zamfara state is currently the most affected with 9,818 displaced individuals. Many of the IDPs in Zamfara state would like to return to their place of origin, but the deadly attacks persist. It will also take time for them to restore damaged properties and recover from the looting of farm produce. Many of those in the camps informed DTM staff that their cattle have been carted away. There are locations where people have moved out of their villages despite no attack and the fear of imminent attack is a reason cited by many as preventing them from returning home.

Katsina and Sokoto have reported attacks in villages neighboring Niger Republic but the closure of borders in Katsina state has prevented movements between the borders. Katsina state government has ordered the closure of all camps and advised all IDPs to return to their place of origin. According to the IDPs, they will rather move into the host communities than return home due to fear of attack. However, some still returned home to attend to farm activities as the current location cannot meet their livelihood needs.

Benue state recorded the highest number of displacement in North-central region.

Locations sharing boundaries with Taraba state, especially in Ukum LGA, in the past week have experienced attacks and clashes between the Jukun people of Taraba state and the Tiv people of Benue state. This situation led to the displacement of 49 households (302 individuals) on the 9th of October 2019. According to one of the key informants, some of their relatives are still caught up in the hostilities but the village chiefs in their current location have sent a vigilante group to rescue the remaining