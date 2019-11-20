IOM DTM Rapid Assessment - Flash Report: Banditry Attacks in Zamfara, Gummi and Gusau LGAs (Local Government Areas) Zamfara State | 19 November 2019

Shiyar Rafi, Birnin Magaji and Lilo Village in Gummi and Gusau Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Zamfara State have recorded the arrival of 6,419 displaced individuals (1,126 households). 4,734 arrivals were recorded in Shiyar Rafi community and 1,645 arrivals in Birnin Magaji, both in Gummi LGA with Lilo Village in Gusau LGA recording 40 arrivals. The movements were triggered by banditry attacks in the early hours of the morning on 17 and 18 November 2019 in Bantsa and Rafin Tsawo communities in Wonaka ward of Gusau LGA; Karaye and Gwali communities in Bardoki and Birnin Magaji wards of Gummi LGA.

Over 28 people were reportedly injured in the attacks, with 14 casualties recorded and 7 individuals abducted by the armed bandits. It is estimated that 52 houses were razed and belongings worth millions of Naira destroyed in Karaye community during the attack.

The displaced individuals include 3,590 children, 1,126 adult men, 1,510 adult women and 193 elderly persons. Over 71 per cent of the displaced population are taking refuge in unfinished government buildings in the host communities of arrival, with the remaining 29 per cent staying with friends and relatives.

They are in immediate need of shelter, food items, Non-Food Items (NFIs), WASH and health care services.