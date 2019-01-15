15 Jan 2019

IOM Appalled by Attack in Northeast Nigeria That Claimed Four Lives

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 15 Jan 2019

Abuja - The International Organization for Migration is appalled by Monday’s attack in Rann town, Borno State, in northeast Nigeria, that claimed the lives of four internally displaced persons (IDPs) and badly damaged an IOM Humanitarian Hub.

The attack which began at around 16:00, is the third in Rann by non-state armed groups since March 2018 and serves as a reminder of the dire security situation faced by millions of people in northeast Nigeria.

“We are devastated to learn of this attack and the senseless loss of life,” said IOM Regional Director Richard Danziger.

Rann hosts 76,389 IDPs, who fled a continuing conflict which has displaced over two million people in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States in the past decade. For more details see https://displacement.iom.int/nigeria

All IOM staff have been reported safe however the attackers overran and severely damaged the Organization’s Humanitarian Hub, which was under construction. Hubs are instrumental in enabling the delivery of lifesaving humanitarian assistance to IDPs in the northeast of the country.

“We stand ready to provide humanitarian assistance and assess the situation as we obtain further details of the attack including the impact on the IDP and host communities, humanitarian personnel and facilities, and the level of risk,” said IOM Nigeria Emergency Coordinator Dave Bercasio.

For more information please contact Jorge Galindo at IOM Nigeria, Tel: +234 906 273 9168, Email: jgalindo@iom.int or Florence Kim at IOM Regional Office for West and Central Africa, Tel: +221 78 620 62 13, Email: fkim@iom.int

