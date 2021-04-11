International aid facilities attacked again in northeast Nigeria

Yesterday, armed groups launched an attack on Damasak town, northeast Nigeria. During the attack compounds belonging to multiple relief agencies and warehouses containing humanitarian stock were looted and set on fire. This is the second attack targeting humanitarians in the past two months in northeast Nigeria, and the fourth attack on Damasak town and its surrounding area this year.

Statement by Eric Batonon, Norwegian Refugee Council Country Director in Nigeria

“Yesterday’s brutal attack jeopardized our work and threatened the lives of many aid workers. Thankfully our five staff staying in Damasak town escaped unharmed. However, the perpetrators succeeded in setting our guesthouse ablaze and destroying lifesaving relief supplies, including vehicles used to deliver aid.

We condemn these acts of senseless violence. They serve to terrorise humanitarians and the communities we are here to help, and they delay critical aid from reaching families in dire need. Humanitarian space is shrinking in northeast Nigeria, and we call on the Government of Nigeria to ensure it is protected.”