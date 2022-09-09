Improving the Prospects for Peace in Nigeria: Spotlight on Cash-based Transfers

This report aims to provide a better understanding of how the World Food Programme’s (WFP) cash-based transfer (CBT) interventions in Nigeria make peace contributions and looks at how these contributions could be further enhanced.

The findings are based on a desk review of programme documents, in-depth interviews with various stakeholders and project site visits by locally-based researchers across the three states in north-east Nigeria: Borno, Adamawa and Yobe. Additionally, relevant questions were added to the WFP Food Security Outcome Monitoring (FSOM) survey with intended beneficiaries. The findings suggest that WFP’s CBT interventions in Nigeria contribute to improving the prospects for peace through more inclusive economic development, by enhancing social relations through the process of reciprocity and by strengthening people’s resilience to shocks, including through improved financial inclusion. The report provides provides 12 recommendations on how WFP’s contributions to peace in Nigeria could be further enhanced.

This report is the second of a series of three. The series is part of phase II of the SIPRI–WFP knowledge partnership and investigates WFP's contributions to improving the prospects for peace in Nigeria. The Nigeria case study research focuses on three thematic areas: stabilization, cash-based transfers (CBTs) and measurement.

Contents

1. Summary of context analysis

2. The Nigeria case study approach

3. Theory of change 1: CBT, markets and economic inclusion

4. Theory of change 2: Reciprocity

5. Theory of change 3: Digital CBT and resilience

ABOUT THE AUTHOR(S)/EDITORS

Dr Kristina Tschunkert is a Researcher with the Food, Peace and Security Programme at SIPRI.