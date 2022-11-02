IDP Atlas Mobility Tracking - North-Central and North-West Nigeria (as of October 2022)

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) provides support to the Government and humanitarian partners by establishing a comprehensive system that collects, analyses and disseminates data on Internally Displaced Persons or IDPs to ensure timely and effective assistance to the affected populations. Data collection takes place at a granular level and is repeated at regular intervals to ensure accurate and up-to-date information.

As of October 2022, the DTM identified a total of 1,087,875 IDPs in 180,307 households in Nigeria’s north-central and north-west zones. This signifies an IDP increase of 12.2 per cent or 118,118 IDPs compared to March 2022. The IDP population included IDPs in camps and camp-like settings (217,205 individuals or 20%) and IDPs residing in host communities (870,670 individuals or 80%).