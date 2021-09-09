ICRC Nigeria - Operational facts & figures - January - June 2021

Over 2.9 million people have been internally displaced by the armed conflict in north-east of Nigeria, that's according to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is working in the north-east to meet the basic needs of displaced people leaving in makeshift camps, and thousands more affected by situations of violence such as clashes between farmers and herders in the north-west and as well as communal clashes and refugees is the South- South of the country.

Highlights of our work in Nigeria from January to June 2021

306,342 medical consultations were carried out by ICRC-supported Primary Health Care centres

490,470 people received food and cash assistance, and essential household items

11,352 received shelter kits consisting of roofing materials, door and window parts

163,000 persons in armed conflict and violence areas had improved access to water, while another 118,000 persons received soap to improve hygiene

318,889 persons receiving got agricultural support including seeds and tools such as rakes and hoes.

24,476 persons are being looked for by the ICRC following tracing requests made by families