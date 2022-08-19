ICRC Nigeria - Facts & Figures - January - June 2022

In Nigeria, an estimated 3.1 million people have been displaced with over 2 million of the numbers recorded in the North East alone. The armed conflict in the North East and situations of violence like communal clashes and farmer/herder crises in the North West and South South, have resulted to huge humanitarian consequences for communities involved. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in collaboration with the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), continues working in these areas providing emergency assistance, rebuilding livelihoods and engaging with relevant stakeholders towards protecting and assisting affected people.

282,000 benefitted from agriculture support to improve their household food production capacities.

352,960 affected people benefitted from improved access to potable water.

339,752 persons received multipurpose cash assistance and income support through cash for work activities, while 85,014 received food assistance, while in areas with functioning markets,

237,749 consultations were carried out in 13 ICRC-supported primary healthcare centres, 1,073 patients were referred to hospital care with ICRC supporting the patients.

72,342 people received essential household items to improve their living conditions.

1,061 Surgeries were performed by the ICRC’s surgical team at the Maiduguri State Specialist Hospital.

377 Families of 377 missing people received information about the whereabouts or fate of their loved ones.