ICRC in Nigeria: Facts & Figures, January - June 2019

Nigeria: Supporting host communities and displaced people in 2019 (January - June 2019)

During the first half of this year in Nigeria, the upsurge of attacks has led tens of thousands of people to flee, once again, and to settle within host communities or overcrowded camps.

Along with other humanitarian actors, and in partnership with the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), the ICRC has supported emergency assistance for the newcomers in Monguno and Maiduguri, delivering food, cash assistance, essential household items, improving hygiene conditions, including access to water, as well as building shelters.

In parallel, the ICRC has continued to support coping mechanisms for host communities and displaced people. Over 290,000 people in the North-East were supported for agricultural activities during the rainy season. Similarly, to improve in a sustainable way the provision of water in Maiduguri, the ICRC in collaboration with the State Ministry of Water Resources, has developed the infrastructures of Alhamduri water plant, that now provide water to 80,000 people.

Highlights of our work in Nigeria between January and June 2019.