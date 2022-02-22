ICRC Nigeria - Facts & Figures - January - December 2021

In collaboration with the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), the ICRC continues working in Nigeria to assist and protect people affected by the armed conflict in the Northeast where over 2.2 million people are displaced and in other parts of the country where situations of violence such as communal clashes and farmer/herder clashes present humanitarian challenges for communities living there.

While our humanitarian work has various challenges, affected people in areas where we work face the brunt of suffering from the violence in armed conflict and other situations of violence. In the Northeast, displaced people have fled violence to live in makeshift camps, their families are often separated and loved ones go missing, they lose their means of livelihood, and thus their lives are devastated. We strive to assist them to meet their basic needs including medical services, shelter, water and sanitation, and to restore contact with their missing loved ones.

Yann Bonzon, Head of Delegation

Please click here to download read our 2021 Facts and Figures.

580,696 people received food, cash assistance or essential household items

632,081 consultations were carried out at ICRC-supported primary health care centres

383,164 farmers received seeds and agricultural tools such as rakes and hoes. In addition, 47,718 farmers received cash to purchase additional inputs.

559,833 sheep, goats and cattle against Contagious bovine pleuropneumonia and Peste des Petits, benefitting 87,174 pastoralists who own the livestock.

579,000 persons had improved access to clean water, shelter and sanitation.

11,352 received shelter kits consisting of roofing materials, door and window parts, while 3,243 got access to temporary or permanent shelter

74,210 children under five were diagnosed and treated for childhood illnesses

24,877 missing people are being looked for by the ICRC while families of 233 missing people received information about the whereabouts or fate of their loved ones. visits were made to 16 places of detention to monitor conditions of detention and the treatment of detainees during which over 6,000 detainees were individually followed up by the ICRC.