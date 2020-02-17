ICRC in Nigeria: Facts & Figures, January - December 2019

The security situation in Nigeria remains precarious with the evolution of the armed conflict in the northeast and the complex nature of communal violence in many states of the North Central and South-South regions.

In 2019, the ICRC assisted about three-quarters of a million persons in Nigeria with food and household items while about five hundred thousand were supported to either establish or enhance streams of income to help them build sustainable livelihoods.

Highlights of our work in Nigeria in 2019.

600,000 people received food assistance

145,000 people received essential household items

34,400 internally displaced persons benefitted from the construction of 5,800 temporary shelters

530,000 people received seeds and tools to support their agricultural activities

417,000 people now have improved access to water and hygiene

565,400 consultations were made in 18 ICRC-supported primary health care centres and 1 mobile health unit

For a detailed report of our work in Nigeria in 2019, read the complete report.