ICRC in Nigeria: Facts & Figures, January - December 2019

International Committee of the Red Cross
The security situation in Nigeria remains precarious with the evolution of the armed conflict in the northeast and the complex nature of communal violence in many states of the North Central and South-South regions.

In 2019, the ICRC assisted about three-quarters of a million persons in Nigeria with food and household items while about five hundred thousand were supported to either establish or enhance streams of income to help them build sustainable livelihoods.

Highlights of our work in Nigeria in 2019.

  • 600,000 people received food assistance

  • 145,000 people received essential household items

  • 34,400 internally displaced persons benefitted from the construction of 5,800 temporary shelters

  • 530,000 people received seeds and tools to support their agricultural activities

  • 417,000 people now have improved access to water and hygiene

  • 565,400 consultations were made in 18 ICRC-supported primary health care centres and 1 mobile health unit

For a detailed report of our work in Nigeria in 2019, read the complete report.

