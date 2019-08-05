ICRC activities for 2018 in North Central and North West Nigeria

The International Committee of the Red Cross Sub Delegation in Jos, Plateau state, was established in 2012 in response to the humanitarian needs that arose due to the communal violence in the region. Together with the ICRC office in Kano, the Jos Sub-Delegation covers a total of five states including Bauchi, Benue, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Taraba.

In 2018, the ICRC provided emergency relief and restored livelihoods. Working with the Nigerian Red Cross Society, we reunited family members who had been separated because of the conflict. Our teams also worked to improve access to health care and emergency preparedness.