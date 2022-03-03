“I’m here to listen.”

When Martin Griffiths, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (USG/ERC), travelled to north-east Nigeria last month, several people shared their life stories with him. He listened as they described their experiences of profound loss but also courage despite horrific circumstances: women held captive by Boko Haram for years, and parents trying to overcome the loss of loved ones.

North-east Nigeria is enduring a large-scale humanitarian and protection crisis driven by violent non-State armed groups (NSAGs) such as Boko Haram, pervasive food insecurity, climate change and other chronic risks.

According to the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview, 8.4 million people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States need humanitarian assistance this year.

Read more on Exposure