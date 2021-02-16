Hussaini Abdu steps down as country director of Plan International Nigeria

Abuja, 14th February 2021

Pioneer Country Director of Plan International Nigeria, Dr. Hussaini Abdu, will be leaving his current role at the end of February, 2021, a statement from the organisation said.

Abdu joined Plan International in April 2015 from ActionAid Nigeria where he was the Country Director for six years. He is leaving to take up new challenge after steering the ship of Plan International in Nigeria to a remarkable position of a front-line girl and child rights international non-governmental organisation in the country.

Dr. Fatoumata Haidara, Director of the Sahel Region of Plan International, speaking of Abdu’s role in the organisations, praised his leadership and achievements in promoting the ideals of the organisation.

“Under his leadership we’ve seen programme grow significantly in the last six years becoming one of the largest in the region and leading on a large and complex humanitarian response in the Lake Chad Basin,” she said.

“In the last four years, Hussaini has been an important pillar for our Lake Chad programme, involving the neighboring countries of Niger and Cameroon.”

Maike Roettger, National Director, Plan International Germany also lauded Abdu’s achievements. She said: “It was a privilege to work with you and learn from you during my visit to Nigeria. I think it was the most impressive visit I ever experienced. The success of the Lake Chad Programme which changed the lives of so many people, children, especially girls is mainly your success.”

Also reflecting on the outgoing Country Director’s role in building the Nigerian programme, Nadine Grant, Vice President, Programme & Business, Plan International Canada said: “I remember the early days when you had to set everything virtually from scratch and now it is a huge operation. Congrats for all you have done for the girls and boys in Nigeria and for being an incredible leader here in Plan International.”

For nearly six years under the leadership of Hussaini Abdu, the organisation expanded rapidly and currently runs projects with 80 grants both in development and humanitarian intervention worth 83.4 million Euros. A search for Abdu’s replacement is currently on by Plan International West and Central Africa Regional Hub.

Note to Editor About Plan International

Plan International is an independent development and humanitarian non-profit organisation that advances children’s rights and equality for girls. We support children’s rights from birth until they reach adulthood, and enable children to prepare for – and respond to – crises and adversity. We believe in the power and potential of every child, but know this is often suppressed by poverty, violence, exclusion and discrimination.

Working together with children, young people, supporters and partners, we strive for a just world, tackling the root causes of the challenges girls and vulnerable children face. We have been building powerful partnerships for children for over 80 years and are now active in more than 70 countries, driving changes in practice and policy at local, national and global levels using our reach, experience and knowledge. Plan International is registered in Nigeria with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Contact information: Yunus Abdulhamid–Communications Advisor No 49, Anthony Enahoro Street Utako District, Abuja, Nigeria Mobile: +234(0)8116759755| Email: Yunus.Abdulhamid@plan-international.org