Humanitarian Situation Overview in Hard-to-Reach Areas: Adamawa and Yobe States | Nigeria (February - March 2022 2022)

CONTEXT

The continuation of conflict in Northeast Nigeria has created a complex humanitarian crisis, rendering sections of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states as hard-to-reach (H2R) for humanitarian actors, limiting affected people’s access to basic infrastructure and services. To support the humanitarian response for affected populations, REACH has been conducting data collection in Northeast Nigeria to collect, analyse and share up-to-date information regarding multi-sectoral humanitarian needs in the area since November 2018. These H2R assessments aim to provide information on the situation of the estimated one million persons living in H2R areas to humanitarian service providers, including demographics, (inter)sectoral needs, access to services, displacement trends, and movement intentions. This Situation Overview reports on assessed settlements in six local government areas (LGAs)* in Adamawa State (Hong, Maiha, Madagali, Mubi North, Mubi South and Michika ) and three LGAs in Yobe state (Geidam, Gujba and Tarmua) and covers a recall period of one month.**

METHODOLOGY

This assessments adopts the “Area of knowledge” methodology. The aim of this methodology is to remotely monitor the situation in H2R areas. Data was collected at the settlement level, through interviews with key informants (KIs) who are either (1) newly arrived internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have left a H2R settlement in the last month prior to the data collection or (2) KIs who have had contact with someone living in or having been in a H2R settlement in the last month (traders, migrants, family members,

etc). These KIs were selected based on their recent (less than a month) and detailed knowledge about a settlement. Findings for this Situation Overview are derived from individual KI responses who reported on the settlement level and whose responses are aggregated to the LGA or state level for analytical purposes. To deepen the information provided by the KIs, 10 Focus Group Discussions and 15 In-Depth Interviews were held with KIs and/or members of the displaced population, and these discussions focused on the dynamics of displacement and the severity of humanitarian needs. The primary data collected is triangulated with secondary sources including other REACH assesments and those conducted by other humanitarian organisations in the assessed areas.

This report presents the most recent results from the data collection carried out between the 1st of February and 31st March 2022 in three LGAs in Yobe (Geidam, Gujba and Tarmua) and six LGAs in Adamawa state (Hong, Maiha, Madagali, Michika, Mubi North and Mubi South. As the geographical coverage of this assessment is limited in its scope, it is important to note that H2R data and the contents of this brief are indicative only and not statistically generalisable and, therefore, must be triangulated with other sources