Humanitarian Situation Overview in Hard-to-Reach Areas: Adamawa and Yobe States | Nigeria (January 2022)

CONTEXT

The continuation of conflict in Northeast Nigeria has created a complex humanitarian crisis, rendering sections of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states as hard-to-reach (H2R) for humanitarian actors, limiting affected people’s access to basic infrastructure and services. To support the humanitarian response for affected populations, REACH has been conducting data collection in Northeast Nigeria to collect, analyse and share up-to-date information regarding multi-sectoral humanitarian needs in the area since November 2018. These H2R assessments aim to provide information on the situation of the estimated one million persons living in H2R areas to humanitarian service providers, including demographics, (inter)sectoral needs, access to services, displacement trends, and movement intentions. This brief reports on assessed settlements in four local government areas (LGAs)* in Adamawa State (Madagali, Mubi North, Mubi South and Michika ) and three LGAs in Yobe state (Geidam, Gujba and Tarmuwa) and covers a recall period of three months.

METHODOLOGY

This assessment adopts the “Area of knowledge” methodology. The aim of this methodology is to remotely monitor the situation in H2R areas. Data was collected at the settlement level, through interviews with key informants (KIs) who are either (1) newly arrived internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have left a H2R settlement in the last month prior to the data collection or (2) KIs who have had contact with someone living in or having been in a H2R settlement in the last month (traders, migrants, family members, etc). These KIs were selected based on their recent (less than a month) and detailed knowledge about a settlement. Findings for this brief are derived from individual KI responses and aggregated at the LGA level. To deepen the information provided by the KIs, eight focus group discussions (FGDs) were held with KIs and/or members of the displaced population, and these discussions focused on the dynamics of displacement and the severity of humanitarian needs. The primary data collected is triangulated with secondary sources including other REACH assesments and those conducted by other humanitarian organisations in the assessed areas.

This report presents the most recent results from the data collection carried out between the 17th and 31st January 2022 in three LGAs in Yobe (Geidam, Gujba and Tarmuwa) and four LGAs in Adamawa state (Madagali, Michika, Mubi North and Mubi South. As the geographical coverage of this assessment is limited in its scope, it is important to note that H2R data and the contents of this brief are indicative only and not statistically generalisable and, therefore, must be triangulated with other sources.

KEY FINDINGS

Findings suggest over-reliance on subsistence farming, plagued by shrinking available farmland and movement restrictions that interfere with access to farmland, has left many in the assessed settlements in need of immediate food assistance. Existing food stores are reportedly often looted or stolen, leading many to resort to foraging for wild food or consuming seed stock especially in Madagali, Michika and Mubi South in Adamawa.

Additionally, findings suggest that perceptions of worsening safety continue to be rife among most people living in the assessed H2R settlements, mostly due to a perceived risk of AOG attacks and/or actual attacks in some parts of Gujba and Geidam. In the assessed settlements in Adamawa, findings also indicate additional safety concerns posed by farmer-herder conflict in addition to AOG activities. Safety concerns were found to have a profound negative influence on access to basic services and livelihoods and also on displacement patterns, with many reportedly fearful of returning to the H2R settlement after leaving.

Access to improved water sources, latrines, or sanitary facilities was reportedly scant in most assessed settlements. This is supported by findings that indicate that access to the available unimproved sources is difficult in most places with people having to travel further for water, reducing their consumption or using less preferred sources. Lack of proper sanitation and reportedly poor handwashing conditions coupled with recent reports of cholera outbreaks in some of the assessed areas in Adamawa are particularly concerning, given the reported lack of access to functional healthcare in most of the assessed settlements.