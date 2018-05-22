Humanitarian Information Management Training and Capacity Building - Round 3, 14-18 May 2018 (Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria)

Executive Summary

Round III of the five-day humanitarian information management training was conducted at the American University of Nigeria in Yola, Adamawa State from 14-18 May 2018, attended by 70 humanitarian partners responding to the crisis in north eastern Nigeria.

Round I and Round II were conducted in Maiduguri, Borno state, in March and April 2018, attended by 32 and 39 participants respectively. These training activities respond to the capacity building gaps identified from the needs assessment completed in February 2018. The purpose of the training was to capacitate the humanitarian responders, and to strengthen their ability to optimize information management for a better, more effective response. The activities were facilitated by iMMAP, in collaboration with the Information Management Unit of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

iMMAP identified the participants through a systematic nomination process in collaboration with the sector coordinators and UNOCHA. The participants came from nine humanitarian sectors, including Health; Education; Protection (including Child Protection and Gender-based Violence sub-sectors); CCCM, Shelter/Non-Food Items; WASH; Nutrition; Food Security and Early Recovery. In terms of organizational type, they came from National NGOs, International NGOs, UN Agencies, Government and Red Cross and Red Crescent.

The activities included presentations, group and individual activities, mentoring, hands-on activities and one-on-one transfer of technical know-how. The training was conducted in a spacious facility that provided an ambient environment for knowledge and skills transfer, also enabling the to freely interact with the facilitators and with each other.

The participants had the opportunity to jointly work on close-to-real-life humanitarian challenges such as the need to coordinate the conduct of rapid needs assessments, and delivery of life-saving assistance to affected communities in security-sensitive contexts, through simulations and role plays.

iMMAP started the information management training and capacity building program in Nigeria in January 2018. Under the program, iMMAP works hand in hand with the humanitarian sector coordinators, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs to identify priority information management capacity building needs, design training activities, identify participants, deliver and facilitate the capacity building activities. This activity is made possible through the generous support received from the US Agency for International Development Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance.

Acknowledgements

iMMAP acknowledges the support of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in coordinating the nomination process and co-facilitating the capacity building activities. Special appreciation to Elizabeth Marasco, Moseray Sesay, Bruno Ngandu-Kazadi, Assefa Yewondwossen.