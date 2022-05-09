Humanitarian Bulletin - North-east Nigeria Humanitarian Communications Working Group (HCWG), Issue 2 - May 2022

Features in this issue

Women and girls surviving brutality in five communities (Intersos)

Insecurity and violence perpetrated by armed groups are threatening lives and livelihoods. Women and girls are bearing the brunt of the crisis and are at heightened risk of sexual, gender-based violence, and emotional and physical abuse. Falmata, Kalum, and Fatima are among thousands of women and girls in crisis affected areas of Borno state, who have survived armed groups brutality.

Fish wastewater nourishes plants and enables a sustainable generation of income (FAO)

Diversifying sources of income is critical for farmers to deal with financial uncertainties resulting from insecurity in the north-east. FAO’s Integrated Homestead Gardening and Aquaculture Livelihood Incubation Model (IHGALIM) initiative trained farmers on the re-use of fish wastewater for agriculture, enabling them to effectively practice water re-use, integration, and recycling scarce resources.

Abdulrahman is fed and protected thanks to brighter futures programme (IRC)

Two-year-old Abdulrahman had Severe Acute Malnutrition. With the Brighter Futures- a child protection and nutrition integrated programme Abdulrahman received therapeutic food to treat his condition and allow his recovery and growth. He received child protection case management support and interim care provided by a community member while his parents are away providing for the family.

Food insecurity looms in north-east Nigeria (OCHA)

4.1 million people are under the threat of a food crisis in north-east Nigeria. The human cost is seen through the eyes of four mothers as they fight to keep their children alive.

IOM empowers displaced women, girls and persons with disabilities in North-East Nigeria (IOM)

Over half of the displaced persons living in camps in northeast Nigeria are women and girls, who feel continuously being excluded from decision making processes and livelihood activities. Women’s concerns and voices are unheard. The Women’s Participation Project (WPP) sought to empower those affected by displacement and enhance women’s participation in decision making to reduce their perception of risk to gender-based violence.

FHI 360 saves Zara’s leg through urgent and efficient healthcare (FHI 360)

Six-year-old internally displaced girl Zara struggled with a painful leg tumor. Despite different adopted medical and traditional remedies, her leg’s situation did not improve. Doctors recommended a possible amputation of the affected leg. However, FHI 360’s referrals enabled Zara to get operated by medical partners in Maiduguri and provided her with proper treatment saving her leg and allowing her resume schooling.