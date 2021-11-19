Humanitarian Bulletin - Humanitarian Communications Working Group (HCWG) North East Nigeria, Issue 1 - November 2021

FEATURES IN THIS ISSUE

Increasing Malnutrition in North-east Nigeria: The time to act is now (INTERSOS, UNICEF, OCHA)

Malnutrition puts the most vulnerable people at risk. In north-east Nigeria, millions are “food-insecure”, which means they do not know when or where their next meal will be coming from. As they face this threat to survival on a daily basis, humanitarian actors are working to save lives across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

Handwashing Helps a Displaced Family Live Disease Free (UNICEF)

Four years after a cholera outbreak claimed 39 lives, including children at the Muna Garage IDP Camp in north-east Nigeria, a family stays disease-free through regular handwashing with soap.

From a Borrowing Housewife to a Thriving Business Owner: Kulu Wakili’s Story (Christian Aid)

Kulu Wakili is a local rice processor and seller based in Kumbo Community in Shani local government area (LGA) of Borno State. With support from Christian Aid through a World Food Programme (WFP) funded project she has transitioned from someone who was dependent upon others to a meaningful contributor to her household economy.

The Price of a Changing Climate (OCHA)

In addition to the violence that has displaced more than 2 million people, another threat is growing in north-east Nigeria. Farming soil is drying up, floods are destroying shelters and the temperature is rising. Climate change has hit hard in north-east Nigeria. Read the stories of those struggling to survive it.