Hope for Building a Collective Peace Movement: Lessons Learned from Developing Collective Impact Networks in Nigeria and Sri Lanka

The Framework for Collective Impact in Peacebuilding, first published in 2017 was field-tested in partnership with Search for Common Ground in Jos, Nigeria, and Colombo, Sri Lanka. CDA provided technical support toward the development of locally driven, multi-stakeholder collective impact networks targeting local-level conflicts. Both networks in Nigeria and Sri Lanka are in their infancy and in varying stages of evolution toward becoming fully fledged collective impact networks. This paper synthesizes the lessons learned from the experience of bringing together diverse stakeholders toward the establishment of a network for a shared peacebuilding goal.

Some of the key lessons learned against the five conditions for collective impact are: