Home-Grown Peace

In Dansadau, a district in bandits’ rampaged Zamfara state, and residents celebrate two months of peace following a three-way truce among farmers, cattle herders, and bandits. Zamfara state is one of the states in northwest Nigeria that have experienced routine bandits’ violence. Bandits’ attacks have left a trail of deaths, forced displacements, and socio-economic hardship. Unfortunately, government responses such as military action and unclear peace deals did little to discontinue the carnage. However, the Dansadau district has found a way to avoid the terror. Through mutually assured peace, the trio of farmers, pastoralists and bandits have called for a truce.

Dansadau story portrays at least two realities in Nigeria. First, government-led peace initiatives may certainly not be sustainable, especially if the relevant stakeholders are not carried along. Recall, several peace deals implemented by some bandits-affected northwest Nigerian states. Those deals are largely moribund, given northwest state governments declaring combined security efforts to tackle banditry. Second, terror-troubled communities are increasingly seeking ways to survive. Some of these efforts include negotiations with non-state armed groups (NSAGs), self-defence militias groups and reluctance to work with security agencies for fear of incurring the wraths of NSAGs. The self-help resort reflects poorly on the Nigerian state’s ability to protect its citizens and livelihoods. However, community-led peace initiatives should be encouraged.

Like in Dansadau, several internal conflicts such as farmer-herder violent clashes, resources agitations, land and identity-related disputes exist in Nigeria. It compounds security frameworks, economic and humanitarian needs, and general peace and stability. Even government-led peace strategies to salvage such situations did not stop them. For example, the presidential amnesty programme for ex-Niger Delta militants has been deemed unsustainable. Also, the current operation safe corridor for low-risk terrorists in northeast Nigeria have been faulted for different reasons, including lack of stakeholder buy-in. Although it may be too early to conclude on the Dansadau example given the just two months old peace, it significantly proves the viability of community-led but government-backed dispute resolution strategies that can be adopted overboard in Nigeria.

Community-led peace deals is a step away from terror and the need for increased combat action. Currently, in Nigeria, multiple violent vistas are demanding government responses. Nigerian security operatives are stretched thin in mitigating the exponential increase of violent conflict. The alternative of combat action is to promote peace as a way out for communities in conflict. The peacebuilding approach will help the government engender dispute resolution strategies as an alternative to conflict and reduce current violent tensions and attendant security needs. It will also help cut down on funding needs due to reduced violent conflicts seeking security agencies’ attention. It will prevent losses to lives and investment on the human and economic side. Indeed, meaningful socio-economic activities are nearly impossible in the presence of mounting terror.

The federal government, working with governors, should develop a comprehensive policy framework that would lead to the modernisation of livestock production in the country to contain clashes between farmers and herders. Also, above supporting community responses to conflict, government must efficiently carry out its statutory responsibilities. Nigeria is a deeply divided society along identity lines. Therefore, governance frameworks should aid mutual co-existence and not undermine them. There is a need to engage in a holistic distribution of public goods and prevent the weaponisation of identity as a means of accessing state resources. Greater inclusivity will deter and reduce the promotion of sub-groups over nationalism and spring up of violent agitations.