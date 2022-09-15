Health Sector - Humanitarian Program Cycle (HPC) 2022 – Strategy and Project Portfolios Guidance Note for Gender Mainstreaming, Final Copy - November 2021

The content of this note is to help Health Sector and partners integrate and mainstream gender considerations into sector strategy and projects design, implementation, and monitoring.

Two-thirds of health facilities in the BAY states been damaged by the conflict – a clear indication of the impact of the crisis on the health system1 . Significant disruption of health service delivery along with food, nutrition, water and sanitation supplies have impacted people’s well-being in the IDP camps. Their health condition is dire, with rates of mortality and acute malnutrition that well exceed emergency thresholds. There are limited prevention mechanisms and response services to address gender-based violence (GBV) and sexual and reproductive health for women and girls, including psychosocial support2 . Moreover, urgent and gender responsive humanitarian health assistance is needed to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, especially in overcrowded camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs)3 . Women face social and safety barriers to accessing health care facilities which are not gender-segregated. In terms of Gender Mainstreaming, Health sector strategy and partner projects should:

▪ Consider the medical needs of IDPs and host communities and ensure that particular needs of women and girls (gender issues behind sex-and-age disaggregated data) are identified and addressed.

▪ Gather data and address the causes of women’s/girls’ and men’s/boys’ lack of access to health and specific health outcomes, such as rates of maternal mortality.

▪ Population demographic -pregnant women, infants, unaccompanied children, persons with disabilities and chronically ill persons.

▪ As health centers are built and/or expanded, consider and address the gendered needs of women, girls, boys and men (WGBM) to make centers safe and accessible to/by all.

▪ Link health services to SGBV legal and social protection referral systems.

▪ Integrate gender and age analysis in project monitoring and reporting.

▪ Assess gender and cultural norms and practices to understand preferences for mixed/segregated facilities, staff, socialcultural and religion taboos and beliefs on menstruation, pregnancy, breastfeeding, traditional health care providers and how these influences health seeking behavior of men and women.

▪ Health sector partners should ensure project proposals explain how the organization will take into consideration or respond to the specific gender needs (of women, girls, boys and men) identified.