A Harvest of Floods in Nigeria: Institutional and Governance Gaps in Nigeria’s Disaster Risk Management

Flooding has been identified as the most devastating natural disaster in the world and has remained the most recurring natural disaster in Nigeria (Haider, 2019). The frequency, intensity and impacts of flooding have worsened in Nigeria over the years. Between 2011 and 2020, Nigeria experienced 103 flood incidents across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with 9,501,777 persons affected, 1,187 lives lost, and properties worth $904,500 damaged (Umar & Gray, 2022). Northern Nigerian states are more prone to flooding and have been the worst hit by floods. Six northern states (Niger, Jigawa, Yobe, Kano, Katsina and Kebbi) accounted for 37 (35.9 per cent) of the total (103) floods recorded in Nigeria between 2011 and 2020 (see Umar & Gray, 2022). The year 2022 is reported to be the worst in a decade, with at least 300 lives lost and 500 persons injured as a result of the flooding, which affected about half a million people, displaced 100,000 others and destroyed thousands of hectares of farmlands across 27 states of Nigeria including the (FCT).

This edition of Nextier SPD Weekly Policy throws a searchlight on the institutional gaps in Nigeria’s disaster risk management with particular attention to flooding.