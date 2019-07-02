Hard-to-Reach Areas of Borno State: Conclusions from a Food Security Sector Joint Analysis Workshop

On April 15, 2019 the Food Security sector convened a Joint Analysis Workshop to triangulate and draw actionable conclusions from stand-alone partner projects. All projects concerned areas of Borno State that are “hard-to-reach” for humanitarian actors due to ongoing conflict and compromised security. Contributing methodologies included focus group discussions, key informant interviews, and analysis of satellite imagery. The objectives of this workshop were to:

Identify the needs, vulnerabilities, and common experiences of populations in hard-to-reach areas, and whether these change over geographic space; Identify which services and types of humanitarian assistance these populations can access; Identify key displacement trends and how they might inform planning within the food security sector.

Collective conclusions are as follows:

Vulnerable populations remain in hard-to-reach areas. All data sources indicated that populations are remaining in hard-to-reach areas, and in some cases are continuing farming activities. Those left behind are more likely than new arrivals to be members of vulnerable groups: women and children, the elderly, unaccompanied children, and the very poor.

Food security needs and barriers to farming are more severe in the central LGAs assessed (Bama, Gwoza, Dikwa, and Ngala) relative to northern LGAs. In the central LGAs, populations frequently resorted to all-season foraging for wild foods; reported more severe movement restrictions, more severe retributions by armed groups when movements occurred, more frequent harvest confiscations and very limited access to food that can lead to severe hunger. Satellite data confirmed reduced agricultural activity in these areas. In northern LGAs, satellite imagery and key informant reports indicated more frequent ongoing harvest activity. Coping mechanisms utilized in the north were relatively less extreme, such as borrowing food or restricting meals, and while harvest confiscations were also frequently reported, identified food security needs were less dire than for populations in the central LGAs assessed.

Most markets are either not functioning or functioning at a very limited scale, impeding food security. Movement restrictions and security concerns have reduced the number of markets, and limited the availability of food and agricultural inputs at those that do exist.

Outdated settlement lists impede analysis. Widespread destruction of settlements over the course of the conflict has reduce settlement data validity; only 19% of settlements detected via satellite imagery could be matched to known names and locations using the VTS dataset. These discrepancies indicate potential migration to new locations within hard-to-reach areas after destruction.

Improved geospatial information, while difficult to gather, is needed for reliable triangulation.

Future Work: Any meaningful response to the dire conditions identified is likely contingent upon improved access dynamics and/or the creation of access corridors for humanitarian actors. Without improved access, operationalization of these joint conclusions is likely to be extremely limited. Participants will continue to advocate for improved access in order to respond to the identified food security needs. Barring much-needed improvements, participants will continue to collaborate via the Cadre Harmonise and through the Hard-to-Reach Task Force within the Food Security Sector. These groups will facilitate ongoing triangulation of data coming from hardto-reach areas.