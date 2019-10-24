24 Oct 2019

Handover of UN House in Abuja Reaffirms the United Nations’ Commitment to Nigeria

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 24 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (811.3 KB)

Abuja, 24 October 2019 - Mark Lowcock, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, represented today the United Nations Secretary-General at the official handover of the UN house in the Nigerian capital Abuja.

“The Nigerian Government handing over this building to the UN is a symbol of our shared commitment to continue supporting the people and Government of Nigeria,” Mr. Lowcock said. On 26 August 2011, 23 people including UN staff and Nigerian civilians died in a suicide car bombing at the UN house in Abuja. This was the first attack against a UN facility in Nigeria. The building has since been rehabilitated by the Nigerian Government.

“Nigeria has been a key actor since it became a member of the United Nations in 1960, only eight days after its independence,” highlighted the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations. “Today’s reopening of the UN House in Abuja demonstrates our collective commitment to continue addressing the complex challenges facing Nigeria, west Africa, and the whole world.”

United Nations Day highlights the enduring ideals of the Charter and the universal values it was founded upon - peace, freedom, social progress, equal rights and human dignity. United Nations Day 2019 marks the beginning of the UN’s 75th anniversary in 2020 and is devoted to “the Future We Want, the UN we need: Reaffirming our Commitment to Multilateralism”.

During his two-day visit to Nigeria, Mr Lowcock is also discussing the humanitarian situation in the northeastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe. The United Nations and its humanitarian partners, in support of the Government of Nigeria, are working together to provide assistance to reach 6.2 million people in these states.

For further information, please contact:

Eve SABBAGH, Head of Public Information, OCHA Nigeria, (+234) 9073430290, sabbaghe@un.org
Oluseyi SOREMEKUN, Information Officer, UN Information Center, Nigeria (+234) 9073430290, soremekun@un.org
OCHA press releases are available at unocha.org or reliefweb.int

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.