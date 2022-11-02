Handing over of relief materials for distribution to persons affected by flood and other natural and human induced disaster in Benue State.

The Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency has handed over relief items to the Benue State Government to be distributed to flood victims and other natural and human induced disasters in Benue State.

During the handover of the items to the State Government, Alh. Mustapha Habib Ahmed, Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, represented by the director on ICT, Alhaji, Sani Lokoja stated that it was in line with the assessment conducted and inline with the impact assessment.

He stated that recent floods in several states, including Benue, have resulted in the loss of lives, human displacement, loss of means of livelihood, and socioeconomic dislocation.

According to him, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), approved the release of 12,000 metric tonnes of assorted grains from the National Strategic Reserve Stock for distribution to all federation states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He listed the items flagged off as Rice, Beans, maize, salt, vegetable oil, seasoning cubes, Tin Tomato, Nylon Mats, Mosquito nets, Bath soap, Guinea Brocade, Children’s wear, women’s wear and men’s wear.

“The grains will be distributed directly to vulnerable individuals in collaboration with the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA.

“We cannot compensate people for the traumatic experiences they have had during disasters.”

“Yet, with this type of relief intervention, we have to help people get back on their feet and resume normal life,” Ahmed said.

The Zonal Coordinator, North Central, Mr. Eugene Nyelong praised SEMA for the unbiased running of her activities and insisted that this should not be an exception.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Dr. Emmanuel Shior said in his welcome address that the agency has conducted damages and loss assessments to guide relief intervention to people in need.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who was represented by his Chief of staff, Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse promised to distribute relief materials supplied wisely across the state.

He also appealed for more materials . That the intervention supplied were not enough considering the population but assured NEMA of transparent disbursement.

01.11.2022