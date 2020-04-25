Guidelines for Pregnant Women and Nursing Mothers

COVID-19 and your pregnancy

It is not currently known if pregnant women are more susceptible to COVID-19 than the general public, nor whether they are more likely to have serious illness as a result. Based on available information, pregnant women seem to be at equal risk as other adults.

However, it is known that the bodily changes that occur during pregnancy, may put expectant women at increased risk for some infections. Pregnant women have had a higher risk of severe illness when infected with viruses from the same family as COVID-19 and other viral respiratory infections, such as influenza.

Therefore, pregnant women should take the same precautions as the general public to avoid COVID-19 infection. Meanwhile the care of the pregnant woman and the newborn should continue, and they should protect themselves from COVID-19 by taking the following actions: