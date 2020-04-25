Nigeria
Guidelines for Pregnant Women and Nursing Mothers
COVID-19 and your pregnancy
It is not currently known if pregnant women are more susceptible to COVID-19 than the general public, nor whether they are more likely to have serious illness as a result. Based on available information, pregnant women seem to be at equal risk as other adults.
However, it is known that the bodily changes that occur during pregnancy, may put expectant women at increased risk for some infections. Pregnant women have had a higher risk of severe illness when infected with viruses from the same family as COVID-19 and other viral respiratory infections, such as influenza.
Therefore, pregnant women should take the same precautions as the general public to avoid COVID-19 infection. Meanwhile the care of the pregnant woman and the newborn should continue, and they should protect themselves from COVID-19 by taking the following actions:
Cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing with a bent elbow or tissue (throw tissue into closed bin immediately after use)
Avoid contact with people who are sick or who have been exposed to the virus
Maintain the WHO-standard of physical distancing with a minimum of 2 metres between you and the next person
If physical distancing is impossible to achieve, wear a face mask
Clean your hands often using soap and running water