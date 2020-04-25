Nigeria
Guidelines for the Management of Pregnant Women and Nursing Mothers
Attachments
Throughout the gestational period, it is important for obstetric health care facilities to strengthen health counselling, screening, and follow-ups for pregnant women, while incorporating screening, hand hygiene practice, good respiratory etiquette and infection prevention control precautions. These screening procedures will help determine individualised precautions necessary, such as the wearing of face masks during consultations.
Screening characteristics to be considered may include:
Symptoms of influenza-like illness such as fever, cough, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath and other cold/flu symptoms
Usual rapid assessment including airway, breathing, circulation, vaginal bleeding,
Level of consciousness, convulsions, fever, and abdominal pain should be considered
Having travelled to an area where the virus is known to be circulating, and/or travel outside Nigeria within the last 14 days
Having been in close contact with a probable or confirmed case of COVID-19 or someone who has travelled to an affected area
All individuals (patients, employees, visitors, delivery personnel), on entry to a health care facility, should perform hand hygiene
Individuals with respiratory symptoms, of any cause, should wear a face mask
For patient information, a diagram of how to apply and remove masks might be helpful to post with masks (e.g. the diagram below from the Centre for Disease Control). COVID-19 test process is the same for pregnant and non-pregnant women and is based on local public health policies