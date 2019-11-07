07 Nov 2019

Guidance on the Nutrition Sector 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan in northeast Nigeria (Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States)

UN Children's Fund, Nutrition Cluster
1. Introduction

In 2020, the Nutrition Sector is 915,620 children under five, pregnant and lactating women affected by the conflict or vulnerable and require nutrition services prioritized. The focus of the Enhanced HNO is on lifesaving interventions and on the unmet needs.
This document provides guidance to enable partners understand the changes in the approaches in the Humanitarian Planning Cycle for 2020.
This guidance tool outlines the monitoring framework (strategic objectives, indicators and targets) for the Nutrition Sector humanitarian response in 2020. Nutrition partners are invited to use this tool as a guidance to develop projects and to measure and report on Nutrition services delivery and quality for the humanitarian response in 2020.

