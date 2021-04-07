Government of Japan announces grant to fight malnutrition in north-east Nigeria

New funds will help communities respond to worsening nutrition among conflict-affected children

Maiduguri, 4 March 2021 – At least 3 million conflict-affected children in north-east Nigeria will be screened for severe acute malnutrition under a new grant announced today by the Government of Japan.

The new funds will help UNICEF work with mothers and other caregivers to boost community-based food production and the detection, referral and monitoring of children with severe acute malnutrition in Borno and Yobe.

Children with severe acute malnutrition are at a significantly higher risk of death as compared to well-nourished children. A recent survey found that malnutrition rates in children 6-59 months are as high as 10 per cent in Borno State and 12.3 per cent in Yobe State - well above the 5 per cent threshold globally recognised to be of public health significance.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant loss of livelihoods and food insecurity, thousands more children could be at risk of malnutrition-related death or stunting in the region this year.

The new grant will aid in the early detection and prompt treatment of children suffering from acute malnutrition and build a strong network of community nutrition responders who can ensure quick referrals of malnourished children to health facilities, where trained health workers will be able to help them.

At least 50,000 pregnant and lactating women and other caregivers will be trained to store and cook affordable food for themselves and their children. They will also be trained how to monitor their child’s nutritional status at home.

“We are deeply concerned that children in north-east Nigeria are not only suffering the direct effects of conflict – but are also suffering from other life-threatening consequences like malnutrition. The children’s situation worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic” said Mr. SHINOZAWA Takayuki, Chargé d’ Affaires a.i. at the Embassy of Japan in Nigeria.

“We hope that with these funds we can support UNICEF and Nigerian families and communities to ensure life-saving nutrition so that children can survive and thrive.”

Media contacts

Folashade Adebayo

Communication Officer

UNICEF Nigeria

Tel: +234 906 206 6625

Email: fadebayo@unicef.org

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit www.unicef.org.

Follow UNICEF Nigeria on Twitter and Facebook.