GIEWS Country Brief: Nigeria 04-January-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

• Slightly above-average cereal production gathered in 2020

• Cereal import requirements estimated slightly above average in 2020/21 marketing year

• Prices ease with new supplies from recent harvest, but remain at high levels

• Weak economic growth projected, food price inflation increasing

• About 9.8 million people estimated severely food insecure in 2020 post‑harvest period

Slightly above-average cereal production gathered in 2020

Harvesting activities of millet, sorghum, rainfed rice and main season maize crops have almost finalized, while harvesting of irrigated rice and second season maize crops is still ongoing and will be completed by end-January. Despite the conflict in the northern areas and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, favourable rains in 2020 benefitted crop development in most parts of the country. The country’s aggregate cereal output in 2020 is estimated at 28 million tonnes, slightly above the last five-year average, but below the 2019 production record.

Early and extended rainfall favoured abundant quality pasture and water resources for livestock in the main grazing areas of the country. Crop residues from the main harvest are also increasing fodder availability in most parts of the country. The national forage production in dry matter content is estimated at about 6.3 million tonnes, 7 percent above the last five-year average.

The animal health situation is generally favourable, with only seasonal disease outbreaks recorded in some areas, including Contagious Bovine Pleuroneumonia (CBPP), Peste des petits ruminants (PPR), African Swine Fever (ASF), Gumboro (Infectious Bursal Disease - IBD), New Castle Disease (NCD) and Helminthiasis. However, the persisting conflict in northern areas and clashes between farmers and pastoralist in northcentral and northwestern areas continue to limit the access to grazing resources and herds started earlier than usual to move southwards in January. In addition, pastoralist transhumance from Niger, Chad and Cameroon is expected to remain significantly limited due to border closures, persistent conflict and cattle rustling incidences, theft and banditry along the borders.