Gender responsive education sector plans in the midst of COVID-19: An insight to the education of adolescent girls in COVID-19 pandemic

The unprecedented disruption to education had rolled back substantial gains made on girls' education, with broader immediate and longer-term effects on inclusive quality education and gender equality. The most marginalized, including girls with disabilities, those in conflict-affected contexts, and those in the poorest communities are the most affected by COVID-related school closures, facing additional constraints on their ability to fulfil their rights. The following are voices/testimonies of adolescent girls whose education have been impacted as a result of closure.