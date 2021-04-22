Gender Based Violence Annual Report - 2020: Cameroonian Refugees Situation

Key Highlights

The difficult and challenging situation within the context of COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated risks to GBV among persons of concerns, with over 80% of the reported incidents directed to women. Difficult situations during lockdown, loss of casual jobs, limited socio-economic opportunities and burdened family responsibilities increased the risks of GBV among the Cameroonian Refugees across the three states of Cross River, Benue and Taraba.

UNHCR in coordination with the Ministry of Women Affairs, SEMA, Social Welfare Department, NCFMRI and Nigeria police force continued to strengthen the implementation of GBV prevention risks mitigation and response through various activities under its objective of ensuring risks of GBV is reduced and quality of response improved. Through the community-Based protection approach, community participation was enhanced which prompted to key deliverables during lockdown and hard to reach locations.