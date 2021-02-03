Food security and livelihoods in hard-to-reach areas of Borno State, Nigeria (August- September 2020)

INTRODUCTION

The continuation of conflict in Northeast Nigeria has created a complex humanitarian crisis, rendering sections of Borno State as hard-to-reach (H2R) for humanitarian actors. The protracted conflict is characterised by growing insecurities limiting affected people’s access to livelihood sources and food. Due to the inaccessible nature of a majority of Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno State, outside of LGA capital towns or “garrison towns”, humanitarian actors are unable to access people shown to be in severe need for food assistance, making people living in H2R areas at high risk of food insecurity and adverse health outcomes.

Twice a year the Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis is conducted for 16 States in Nigeria, including Borno State. The CH is an early warning system, harmonized with the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) framework, that aims to provide central decision-makers with evidence on the food and nutrition situation in West Africa and the Sahel and how to intervene for response planning. In the backdrop of the CH analysis, REACH conducted an assessment to provide an additional source of qualitative data for selected high risk LGAs within H2R areas of Borno State. The assessment aims to provide comprehensive information on underlying vulnerabilities among the population, occurrence and impact of shocks and how people in H2R areas develop strategies to cope with lack of access to food.

This brief is divided into three sections. The first section describes the underlying vulnerabilities among the population in H2R areas including their sources of food and access to livelihood opportunities. Following from this, the second section focuses on occurrence and impact of reported shocks. Lastly, the third section focuses on strategies developed by people in H2R areas to cope with lack of access to food.

The findings presented in this brief are derived from 28 in-depth interviews collected between August 11 and September 21, 2020 with key informants (KIs) from 27 different H2R settlements in Bama, Damboa, Guzamala and Gwoza LGAs reporting on settlement wide circumstances. Findings are indicative only of the lived experiences of people in these settlements. For additional information on the sampling strategy and methodology, please refer to the Terms of Reference and the dedicated “Methodology note” on page 6.

KEY FINDINGS

The findings presented in this brief suggest a very unstable access to food in the assessed settlements, which in some areas was reported to result in exhaustion and use of extreme coping strategies. The exhaustion and severity of the coping strategies reported suggest that people rely on unsustainable and insufficient strategies to access food. Paired with continued risk of shocks, lack of coping strategies could result in situations with high levels of food insecurity. Likely as a result of limited access to food a few KIs reported deaths attributed to hunger in two LGAs (Bama and Gwoza).