Food security and livelihoods in hard-to-reach areas of Borno State, Nigeria (August- September 2020)
INTRODUCTION
The continuation of conflict in Northeast Nigeria has created a complex humanitarian crisis, rendering sections of Borno State as hard-to-reach (H2R) for humanitarian actors. The protracted conflict is characterised by growing insecurities limiting affected people’s access to livelihood sources and food. Due to the inaccessible nature of a majority of Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno State, outside of LGA capital towns or “garrison towns”, humanitarian actors are unable to access people shown to be in severe need for food assistance, making people living in H2R areas at high risk of food insecurity and adverse health outcomes.
Twice a year the Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis is conducted for 16 States in Nigeria, including Borno State. The CH is an early warning system, harmonized with the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) framework, that aims to provide central decision-makers with evidence on the food and nutrition situation in West Africa and the Sahel and how to intervene for response planning. In the backdrop of the CH analysis, REACH conducted an assessment to provide an additional source of qualitative data for selected high risk LGAs within H2R areas of Borno State. The assessment aims to provide comprehensive information on underlying vulnerabilities among the population, occurrence and impact of shocks and how people in H2R areas develop strategies to cope with lack of access to food.
This brief is divided into three sections. The first section describes the underlying vulnerabilities among the population in H2R areas including their sources of food and access to livelihood opportunities. Following from this, the second section focuses on occurrence and impact of reported shocks. Lastly, the third section focuses on strategies developed by people in H2R areas to cope with lack of access to food.
The findings presented in this brief are derived from 28 in-depth interviews collected between August 11 and September 21, 2020 with key informants (KIs) from 27 different H2R settlements in Bama, Damboa, Guzamala and Gwoza LGAs reporting on settlement wide circumstances. Findings are indicative only of the lived experiences of people in these settlements. For additional information on the sampling strategy and methodology, please refer to the Terms of Reference and the dedicated “Methodology note” on page 6.
KEY FINDINGS
The findings presented in this brief suggest a very unstable access to food in the assessed settlements, which in some areas was reported to result in exhaustion and use of extreme coping strategies. The exhaustion and severity of the coping strategies reported suggest that people rely on unsustainable and insufficient strategies to access food. Paired with continued risk of shocks, lack of coping strategies could result in situations with high levels of food insecurity. Likely as a result of limited access to food a few KIs reported deaths attributed to hunger in two LGAs (Bama and Gwoza).
In assessed settlements across all LGAs, several shocks impacting people’s access to food and livelihoods were mentioned.
The most commonly reported shock were conflict related incidents, looting, flooding, drought and diseases/illnesses.
The impacts of the shocks described were similar for the different shocks reported and primarily included change of farming practices, less access to food (now and in the future) and limited financial access to food.
Most KIs reported that people in their settlements only had farming and cultivation as a source of food. Having only a single source of food suggests that people living in the H2R settlements are highly vulnerable to disruptions of livelihood sources.
A wide range of coping strategies were reportedly used by people in H2R settlements to cope with lack of access to food.
The most commonly reported coping strategy used by people in the H2R settlements was eating wild food not normally part of people’s diet. More severe coping strategies reported included eating wild food making people sick, spending days without eating and begging for food.
Single female headed households were reported to face additional challenges in accessing food and livelihood sources compared to male headed households. A few KIs described that challenges faced by single female headed households force some women to engage in negative coping mechanisms such as transactional sex.
Of concern, KIs reported an exhaustion of coping strategies, suggesting an inability to cope with lack of access to food.
Persistent hunger was described by 13 KIs from the assessed settlements across the LGAs. Of particular concern, 1 KI from Bama and 6 KIs from Gwoza attributed some deaths to hunger.
Death attributed to hunger was highlighted by KIs from Bama and Gwoza, which may indicate that some settlements have been experiencing high levels of food insecurity.