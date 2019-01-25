Following Upsurge in Violence, IOM Scales Up Efforts to Assist Newly Displaced in Nigeria

Maiduguri – A recent upsurge in violence in Borno State, north-east Nigeria has caused the mass displacement of 55,417 individuals between 1 December 2018 and 24 January 2019.

Attacks in the Borno towns of Baga and attempted attacks in Monguno by non-state armed groups on 26 and 28 December 2018 prompted population movements into already congested camps in Maiduguri, the state capital. Others fled to camps in Monguno, itself, as well as to the Konduga and Jere local government areas (LGAs) in December.

The most recent attack on Rann town on 14 January forced another 30,000 people to flee. Since then many are reported to have returned to Rann, following the reestablishment of security forces.

The humanitarian crisis in north-east Nigeria has caused the displacement of 1.8 million people, almost 80 per cent of whom are concentrated in Borno state.

“I fled from my hometown because I was afraid there would be an attack. I walked to Monguno and then boarded a truck that took me to Gubio camp (Maiduguri) with my children,” said Hauwa, a 50-year-old woman from Doro town in Baga. “Here I feel safe, but I am sleeping outside and with little food.”

These population movements highlight the need for additional land in areas like Monguno to de-congest camps – either by opening new ones or expanding existing ones.

In Maiduguri, Monguno, Konduga and Jere local government areas (LGAs), IOM is organizing focus group discussions with internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host community members to gauge sentiment to a proposed relocation from Teachers Village camp to a newly identified vacant stadium in the city.

The Organization is supporting the State Management Agency (SEMA) in strengthening camp management and camp coordination in various displacement sites in Maiduguri. IOM has information booths to offer referrals on available services to IDPs, receive feedback and complaints.

“Together with our humanitarian partners, we are providing assistance to new arrivals, but our current resources are not sufficient to meet the emerging needs,” said Dave Bercasio, IOM Nigeria’s Emergency Coordinator.

Since late December, IOM has distributed 960 emergency shelter kits to support 4,300 new arrivals in Maiduguri. The kits consist of timbers, tarpaulin, ropes, and other shelter construction tools. More than 1,700 non-food item (NFI) kits have been distributed to 7,690 newly-displaced in Maiduguri.

In addition, IOM has started building five communal shelters at the reception centre in Monguno, and will be assisting 475 households in Monguno with emergency shelter kits. IOM has also committed to constructing 500 emergency shelters in a new camp to be set up in Maiduguri.

Mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) teams are providing psychological first aid, informal education, psychoeducation for caregivers, support group interventions, recreational activities for children, and sensitization on counter-trafficking and gender-based violence (GBV). These psychosocial activities have reached 10,360 new arrivals in eight camps.

Throughout Borno State, IOM’s Emergency Tracking Tool team continues to monitor rates of displacement, conduct registration of IDPs in immediate need of humanitarian assistance and provide data to partners. IOM is committed to scaling up its response in order to meet escalating needs.

Humanitarian agencies in north-east Nigeria are faced with an increasingly complex operational environment. Operating under these complex circumstances, IOM continues to provide lifesaving shelter, WASH, NFI, CCCM, livelihood, capacity building and MHPSS assistance to affected communities, as well as DMS/CCCM, Shelter and NFI sector coordination.

For more information please contact Jorge Galindo at IOM Nigeria, Tel: +234 906 273 9168, Email: jgalindo@iom.int