Flash Update: Fire at Muna Garage el-Badawe, Jere LGA, Borno State, North-east Nigeria - 26 May 2020

There was a fire incident on Saturday 23rd May 2020 in Muna Garage el-Badawe IDP camp. The fire started during an evening windstorm at around 17:00hrs and went on for about one hour. The fire started when a windstorm blew fire sparks to a makeshift shelter from where a beneficiary was cooking. Two tanks of the State fire service arrived at the scene and helped put off the fire.

According to data collected by SEMA, with the support of a team of IOM community volunteers, the fire razed down makeshift shelters of 1,613 households affecting 9,678 individuals. Two people died in the fire, an adult and a child. One block of IOM latrines and a borehole structure were partially damaged. An unknown number of animals also got burnt in the inferno.

Humanitarian Needs

Shelter, food, non-food items and clothes were identified as the immediate needs.

Humanitarian Response

On 25th May, NEMA delivered food items, mats, blankets and mattresses to the affected households. NEMA also provided shelter material including cement, metal/zinc sheets, wood, and nails enough to reconstruct shelters for all the affected households. CIDAR, a national NGO, in collaboration with UNICEF will provide hygiene kits including buckets, jerrycans and soap. LoC-DiN, also a national NGO, has offered to provide some clothes.

The key gap that is yet to be addressed is the provision of kitchen utensils, such as cooking pots, pans, spoons, cups and plates as well as additional clothes.

H.E the Governor of Borno State, Eng. Babagana Umara Zulum, visited the camp on 25th May 2020 to condole with the affected families and receive NEMA’s donation of relief items. The governor visited the families again on 26th May 2020 together with the FMHADMSD, honourable Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq.

About Muna Garage el-Badawe IDP Camp

The camp, in Jere Local Government Area, is currently managed by SEMA and IOM as Camp management agencies and was established on 19th October 2014 as a small temporary settlement for 250 individuals. The camp population has however continued to grow due to spontaneous movements, with the current population estimated at 7,332 Households/ 39,560 individuals displaced from Jere, Mafa, Marte, Bama, Konduga, Kala/balge, Dikwa, and Ngala. Major ethnic groups resident in the camp include Kanuri, Fulani, Shuwa, and Garmarju.

The camp is highly congested with a space of 10 square meter per person, compared to minimum SPERE standards requirement of 30 square metres for uncongested camp setting. About 116.42 hectares of land are needed to decongest the camp. The camp, located on private land, has a high number of female-headed households, unaccompanied children, elderly persons and other categories of vulnerability.