Flash Update 9 July 2020 COVID-19 Nigeria: Cases surpass 30,000 as death toll reaches 684

As of 9 July, a total of 30,249 cases and 684 fatalities have been registered in Nigeria, according to the latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

460 new infections across 21 states were recorded on 9 July

The total number of confirmed cases reached 30,249 as of 9 July, having surpassed the 20,000 mark less than three weeks ago

171,931 samples have been tested while the NCDC is aiming to conduct two million tests by end of July

A total of 12,373 cases were discharged from isolation or treatment facilities after making full recovery

All 37 states in the country are now affected, with five new cases recorded in Cross Rivers State on Monday 6 July

Lagos State is the worst affected with 11,760 confirmed cases (133 deaths), followed by Abuja (FCT) with 2,348 confirmed cases (35 deaths)

Borno State is now the eleventh worst affected state with 563 cases and 35 deaths. 100 cases (7 deaths) have been recorded in Adamawa State and 61 cases in Yobe State (8 deaths).

Doctors went on an indefinite strike nationwide on 15 June to protest inadequate supplies of PPEs for health workers and lack of hazard allowance

Authorities continue to decry escalating spread and community transmission of the virus, prompting review and suspension of measures to further ease restrictions

Humanitarians partners are supporting Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) State Governments in establishing and running additional isolation centres