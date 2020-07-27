Nigeria
Flash Update 27 July 2020 COVID-19 Nigeria: Cases surpasses 30,000 as death toll reaches 684
As of 26 July, a total of 40,532 cases and 858 fatalities have been registered in Nigeria, according to the latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
555 new infections across 18 states were recorded on 26 July
The total number of confirmed cases reached 40,532 as of 26 July, with all 37 states affected
266,323 samples have been tested while the NCDC is aiming to conduct two million tests by end of July
A total of 17,374 cases were discharged from isolation or treatment facilities after making full recovery
Lagos State is the worst affected with 14,456 confirmed cases (192 deaths), followed by Abuja (FCT) with 3,481 confirmed cases (41 deaths)
Borno State is now the sixteenth worst-affected state with 611 cases and 35 deaths. 140 cases (9 deaths) have been recorded in Adamawa State and 66 cases in Yobe State (8 deaths).
Doctors went on an indefinite strike nationwide on 15 June to protest inadequate supplies of PPEs for health workers and lack of hazard allowance
Authorities continue to decry escalating spread and community transmission of the virus, prompting review and suspension of measures to further ease restrictions
Humanitarians partners are supporting Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) State Governments in establishing and running additional isolation centres
Aid agencies have adapted ongoing humanitarian activities across the BAY states including setting up hand-washing stations, building quarantine shelters, and introducing physical distancing measures during aid distributions
