Nigeria

Flash Update 27 July 2020 COVID-19 Nigeria: Cases surpasses 30,000 as death toll reaches 684

As of 26 July, a total of 40,532 cases and 858 fatalities have been registered in Nigeria, according to the latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

  • 555 new infections across 18 states were recorded on 26 July

  • The total number of confirmed cases reached 40,532 as of 26 July, with all 37 states affected

  • 266,323 samples have been tested while the NCDC is aiming to conduct two million tests by end of July

  • A total of 17,374 cases were discharged from isolation or treatment facilities after making full recovery

  • Lagos State is the worst affected with 14,456 confirmed cases (192 deaths), followed by Abuja (FCT) with 3,481 confirmed cases (41 deaths)

  • Borno State is now the sixteenth worst-affected state with 611 cases and 35 deaths. 140 cases (9 deaths) have been recorded in Adamawa State and 66 cases in Yobe State (8 deaths).

  • Doctors went on an indefinite strike nationwide on 15 June to protest inadequate supplies of PPEs for health workers and lack of hazard allowance

  • Authorities continue to decry escalating spread and community transmission of the virus, prompting review and suspension of measures to further ease restrictions

  • Humanitarians partners are supporting Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) State Governments in establishing and running additional isolation centres

  • Aid agencies have adapted ongoing humanitarian activities across the BAY states including setting up hand-washing stations, building quarantine shelters, and introducing physical distancing measures during aid distributions

