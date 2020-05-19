Flash Update 19 May 2020 COVID-19 Nigeria: 73 killed and more than 1,000 displaced by inter-communal clashes in Adamawa State

Inter-communal clashes in Lamurde Local Government Area (LGA) in Adamawa State, north-east Nigeria claimed at least 73 lives on 15 and 16 May

Some 75 people were injured in the clashes and are hospitalized

Homes, businesses and livestock were burned or destroyed

Nearly 1,200 people were displaced by the clashes

The Adamawa State Government imposed an indefinite curfew from dusk to dawn across the entire LGA to prevent further violence

The first clash on 15 May near Tingno town involved the Hausa and Chibo ethnic groups

Additional clashes broke out later on the evening of 15 May in Sabon Layi and Bagashi communities and lasted until around noon on 16 May

Security forces intervened to stop the clashes. The police reported to have arrested 30 suspects and confiscated weapons, while the root causes are still being determined

The displaced populations are temporarily staying in school facilities, while the State Government is establishing a camp to house them

The State Emergency Agency started delivered food assistance on 17 May

OCHA is convening an emergency meeting with partners to mobilize immediate support for displaced populations and plan for a joint needs assessment

Lamurde LGA a major flashpoint for perennial herder-farmer clashes and flooding

Currently more than 81,110 people are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance in Lamurde LGA with three partners providing health and nutrition assistance