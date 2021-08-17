Flash Report | Windstorm and rainfall damages to IDP sites - Maiduguri and Jere LGAs (Local Government Areas) - Borno State (16 August 2021)

With the onset of the rainy season in Nigeria’s northeastern state of Borno, varying degrees of damages have been reported in camps and camp-like settings. Heavy rainfalls, accompanied by strong winds have caused serious damages to IDP shelters and camp infrastructures.

Between 08 and 14 August 2021, IOM’s DTM programme carried out assessments to ascertain the level of damage sustained in camps and camp-like settings due to heavy windstorms and rainfall. Overall, 8 collective settlements, 3 camps and 1 transitional centre in Jere and Maiduguri M.C LGAs were assessed. The worst-hit of the assessed sites was Shuwari 5 Camp, a collective settlement in Bolori I ward of Maiduguri M.C LGA, where a heavy rainstorm damaged 721 shelters, affecting an estimated 3,605 individuals.

In total, 1,389 shelters were either damaged or flooded by storms leaving a total of 1,389 households in immediate need of shelter. There were no casualties reported as a result of the storms. There is a major need of shelter repair kits, WASH facilities and shelter as most shelters need re-enforcement. As a preventive measure against flooding, most IDP sites need good drainage systems and the use of sand bags to channel the water flow.