Flash Report | Waterboard and GGSS Camp Fire outbreak - IOM DTM Rapid Assessment, Monguno Local Government Area (LGA), Borno State, 29 March 2021

On March 27 and March 29, fires broke out in Waterboard Camp and GGSS Camp respectively, damaging 53 shelters in total and resulting in a great loss of properties for the affected IDPs.

During the past years, there has been frequent fire outbreaks in the camps in Monguno LGA in Borno State. The fire outbreaks are the major reason for displacement within the camp. These fire outbreaks are often triggered by cooking close to shelters, smoking, and burning of the bush surrounding the camp, destroying belongings and properties of the residents.

As a result of the fire outbreaks, the most needed assistance are shelter, as reported by 63% of the respondents, followed by NFIs (20%) and food (17%).