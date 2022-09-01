Flash Report: Rainfall/Flood incident North-east Nigeria - Borno State (31 August 2022)

Between 15 and 29 August 2022, IOM’s DTM programme carried out assessments to ascertain the level of damage sustained in the sites as a result of heavy rainfall and windstorms. Overall, 11 locations in Jere, Monguno and Kala Balge LGAs were assessed. The worst-hit of the assessed sites was GGSS Camp in Monguno ward of Monguno LGA, where rainfall damaged 63 shelters, aﬀecting an estimated 1,735 individuals.

In total, 681 shelters were either damaged by rainfall or storms, leaving a total of 1,317 households in immediate need of shelter. One (1) casualty was reported in GGSS Camp in Monguno as a result of the incident.