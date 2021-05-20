Flash Report | Population Displacement, North East Nigeria - Mafa LGA (Borno State) 19 May 2021

OVERVIEW

The lingering conflict in Nigeria's North East Zone has been the major cause of widespread population displacement. Over 2 million persons have been forced to leave their areas of residence in search of safety and security in neighbouring wards and LGAs.

On 11 May 2021, a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) carried out an attack in Ngwom village, located in Loskuri ward in Mafa LGA (Borno State). This attack led to a substantial wave of population displacement. Following the attack, a rapid assessment was conducted by DTM field staff with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enabling targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of the affected population.

As a result of the attack, a total of 1,237 individuals from 245 households were displaced from Loskuri ward of Mafa LGA in Borno State towards the neighbouring wards Dusuman, Maimusari and Mashamari wards of Jere LGA of Borno State.