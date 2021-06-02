Flash Report: Population Displacement North East Nigeria - Gassol LGA (Taraba State) (01 June 2021)

Surging communal violence between ethnic and religious groups, and long-standing conflicts between farming communities and nomadic herders are prevalent across north-east Nigeria. These conflicts are predominantly centered on disputes over land and cause great insecurity and widespread displacement across the region. On 26 and 30 May 2021, clashes between neighbouring Tiv and Fulani communities in Gassol and Wukari LGAs in Taraba state were reported, leading to a wave of population displacement. Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

The clashes affected a total of 1,628 individuals. Following the attack on 30 May in Sabon Gida ward in Gassol LGA of Taraba State, 1,337 individuals were forced to flee their locations of origin towards villages in Mutum Biyu ii ward in Gassol LGA of Taraba State. Additionally, as a result of the event in Wukari LGA on 26 May, 291 individuals were forced to flee their locations of origin towards Logo LGA in the neighbouring state of Benue. A total of 46 casualties were recorded and 6 shelters were damaged. According to the rapid assessment, 43 per cent of IDPs mentioned security as their main need, followed by food (reported by 32% of IDPs), shelter (reported by 13% of IDPs) and WASH (reported by 12% of IDPs).