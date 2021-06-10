Flash Report: Population Displacement North East Nigeria - Bali LGA (Taraba State), 09 June 2021

urging communal violence between ethnic and religious groups, and long-standing conflicts between farming communities and nomadic herders are prevalent across north-east Nigeria. These conflicts are predominantly centered on disputes over land and cause great insecurity and widespread displacement across the region.

The clashes between neighbouring Tiv and Fulani communities in Bali LGA in Taraba state on 13 May 2021 continue to induce displacement towards the neighbouring state and LGAs because they fear more attacks in the near future. Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

Between 1 and 7 June 2021, the recorded displacements involved a total of 296 individuals. A total of 70 individuals left Badakosh ward of Bali LGA in Taraba State to Mbayam Ward of Logo LGA in Benue State and 226 individuals were displaced from Maihula Ward in Taraba state to Nzorov ward in Guma LGA in Benue State. A total of 5 casualties were recorded and 34 shelters were damaged. According to the rapid assessment, 39 per cent of IDPs mentioned shelter as their primary need, followed by food (reported by 32% of IDPs), WASH (reported by 21% of IDPs) and NFI (reported by 8% of IDPs).