Flash Report | Population Displacement, North Central Nigeria - Igabi LGA (Kaduna State), 23 March 2021

Nigeria's North Central and North West Zones are afflicted with a multidimensional crisis that is rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). The crisis has accelerated during the past years because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between 13 and 21 March, the fear of attacks by bandits have led to a fresh wave of population displacement. Following these events, a rapid assessment was conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

The movement involved 1,010 Individuals in 202 households from Kwatan Jatau, kwatan Waziri, Guguwa and Angwan kano villages in Ragasa Ward of Igabi LGA to LEA Primary school also located in Rigasa Ward of Igabi LGA in Kaduna State.