Flash Report: Muna El Badawy Camp fire outbreak - IOM DTM Rapid Assessment - Jere Local Government Area (LGA), Borno State (31 March 2022)

On 28 March 2022, a fire outbreak was reported at Muna El Badawy Camp in Jere LGA of Borno State. The fire damaged and destroyed shelters and belongings of numerous IDP households. The fire incident fully destroyed 271 makeshift shelters and partially damaged 2 makeshift shelter, affecting a total of 1,106 individuals in 243 households. The affected individuals included 575 children, 310 women and 221 men.

NEEDS

The victims of the fire outbreak are currently residing with friends and relatives in the camp while they are attempting to rebuild their shelters. They are in desperate need of shelter assistance. Other needs include food and NFIs.

RESPONSE

At the time of writing, no assistance has been rendered to the affected population.