Flash Report | Kuya Primary School Camp fire outbreak - IOM DTM Rapid Assessment, 19 March 2021

On 18 March 2021 at about 4:50PM, a are outbreak at Kuya Primary School Camp destroyed shelters and belongings of numerous IDP households. This incident fully destroyed 11 shelters and partially damaged 5 shelters, affecting a total of 62 individuals in 16 households. The affected individuals include 32 children, 14 women and 16 men.

The victims of the are outbreaks are currently residing with friends and relatives within the camp. They are in need of food, shelter and NFIs. At the time of writing, no assistance has been rendered to the affected population. An overview of the most needed assistance can be found in the graphic below.