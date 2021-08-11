Flash Report | IDPs Relocation from Monguno to Kukawa - North-East Nigeria - Kukawa LGA, Borno State (11 August 2021)

Following the plans of the Borno State Government to relocate Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their place of initial displacement, a relocation exercise was captured by IOM-DTM between the period of 6 to 8 August 2021.

A total of 5,526 individuals (1,000 households) were recently relocated from Monguno LGA to Doro and Kauwa wards of Kukawa LGA, both located in the state of Borno. 3,062 individuals (55%) relocated to Doro while the remaining 45% (2,464 individuals) moved to Kauwa. 1,781 individuals were relocated from Waterboard Camp, 1,428 from GSSSS Camp, 913 from Fulatari Camp, 152 from Ngurno Camp, 488 from Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Camp, 421 from Kuya Camp, 108 from Stadium Camp, 125 from Gana Ali Camp and 110 from Fulatari Host Community. The relocated population are made up of 276 infants (5%), 2,709 children (49%), 2,272 adult males and females (41%) and 269 elderly persons (5%).

The majority of the relocated population are currently without shelter, food, Non-Food Items (NFIs), livelihood, access to health facilities and education.