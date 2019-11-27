Flash Report | Herdsmen Attack in Adamawa - IOM DTM Rapid Assessment, 25 November 2019

Herdsmen attack on 23 November 2019 have led to the displacement of some residents of Kala’a, Shuwa-Kala’a, Zigayerima, Mambula, Kokuwa, Milna and Dilwachira communities all in the Bangshika ward of Hong Local Government Area (LGA) in the northeastern state of Adamawa. An estimated 4,392 individuals (623 households) were affected, with 10 casualties recorded and over 25 women and children missing.

At least 19 individuals were reportedly injured, 7 of whom are currently receiving treatment at Hong General Hospital, 2 were referred to Mubi General Hospital and Specialist Hospital Yola respectively.

The displaced persons are currently living with relatives in various host communities in Daksiri, Garaha, Hong, and Hildi wards of Hong LGA, with some of them moving to Sorau “A” and Konkol wards of Maiha LGA. Wuro Bokki, Wuro Ladde, Shashau, Mojili and Konkol communities are hosting a total of 3,742 individuals (85% of the displaced individuals).

Most of the affected population are children (1,909 or 43%) and women (1,489 or 34%). Two per cent (78 individuals) are elderly, with men accounting for the rest (916 or 21%). They are in urgent need of food and Non-Food Items (NFIs).